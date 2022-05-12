NY, NJ Move Forward On Pot Social Equity Plans

By Sam Reisman (May 12, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Cannabis regulators in New York and New Jersey made public statements on Thursday shedding light on how their states, which are developing their adult-use marijuana markets coincidentally in tandem, are implementing their plans to bring social and economic equity to the industry, which has proved to be a challenge in other states. In Rochester, New York, Chris Alexander, the executive director of the state's Office of Cannabis Management, announced that the agency would host a set of virtual learning sessions to help people prepare their applications for a dispensary business license. "We are building an industry for New Yorkers: for people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS