Investors Say They're Owed $190K From Pot Property Buyout

By Mike Curley (May 12, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The former investors in a cannabis company are suing a capital investment firm, saying the firm has refused to pay $190,000 it owes in a settlement reached after it bought out the other investors. In a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles state court, FDAS Ventures LLC said Mojo Capital LLC and its owner, Moriel Elmalem, were supposed to have paid the full $300,000 of the settlement amount by Sept. 1, 2021, but to date have paid less than half, leaving $190,000 unpaid. According to the suit, FDAS was one of several investors in FD Cali D1 LLC, a commercial cannabis...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS