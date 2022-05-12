LATAM Inks Deal With Unsecured Creditors On Ch. 11 Plan

By Rick Archer (May 12, 2022, 3:12 PM EDT) -- LATAM Airlines has filed a revised Chapter 11 plan in a New York bankruptcy court incorporating a settlement providing $212 million or more in cash for the Chilean carrier's unsecured creditors and giving bondholders the opportunity to backstop its equity offering. The revised plan, filed Wednesday, also provides unsecured creditors with a new option to take their recoveries in the form of 20-year bonds as part of a deal that ends long-standing objections by unsecured creditors and Chilean bondholders to the plan. "We have been promoting consensus among our creditors for some time now and this is a great achievement," LATAM...

