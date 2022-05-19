Judge Albright Only Got More Popular In 2021

By Dani Kass (May 18, 2022, 11:46 PM EDT) -- The Western District of Texas maintained its stronghold on patent litigation last year, and attorneys were given a deeper look at how cases play out in the hotspot after the Waco division's sought-after sole judge presided over a series of jury trials that led to a verdict. According to a new Lex Machina report, 23% of all patent cases nationwide were filed with Judge Alan Albright in 2021. Judge Albright took the bench in the Western District in 2018, and by 2020 he had boosted it to the nation's top district for patent law, with 22% of cases filed there that...

