Hawkins Parnell Expands Asbestos Practice With New Partner

By James Mills (May 11, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP has added a former Hugo Parker LLP litigator known for handling asbestos cases as partner in its Los Angeles office, the firm said Wednesday. Thomas W. Remillard joins the Hawkins Parnell defense litigation team focusing on personal injury, product liability and toxic tort cases. He previously was a partner at the San Francisco-based Hugo Parker litigation boutique. He has handled several cases in recent years connected to asbestos and has defended employers, premises owners, contractors, product manufacturers, construction companies and more in various high-risk litigation cases. "I hope to provide our clients with the best possible...

