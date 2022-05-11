9th Circ. Reverses IRS Win In $35.5M Partnership Tax Fight

By Joshua Rosenberg (May 11, 2022, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel reversed a U.S. Tax Court decision Wednesday and vacated a $35.5 million tax adjustment the Internal Revenue Service applied to a California-based partnership, ruling the agency's determination was barred by the statute of limitations. Because information Seaview Trading LLC supplied to an IRS official in 2005 constituted a belatedly filed tax return for the partnership's 2001 tax year, a three-year statute of limitations prevents the agency from adjusting the company's $35.5 million loss from the tax year in question, the appellate court said. The IRS made that adjustment in 2010. The Ninth Circuit ruled that a...

