Texas Man Gets 5 Years For Theft Of 38K PayPal Accounts

By Ivan Moreno (May 11, 2022, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas man who pled guilty to buying more than 38,000 stolen PayPal account credentials from an illegal online marketplace was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday and ordered to pay $1.4 million in restitution. Marcos Ponce's sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel, includes three years of supervised release after his October guilty plea in Texas federal court to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said authorities zeroed in on Ponce, 37, while investigating an online marketplace they referred to only as "Marketplace A," which sells stolen login credentials to online accounts, including for banks and retailers....

