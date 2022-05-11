Industry Backs Enbridge Bid To Trim Wis. Tribe's Line 5 Suit

By Morgan Conley (May 11, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Business and energy industry advocates backed Enbridge Energy Co.'s efforts to significantly trim down a suit aiming to shut down the company's Line 5 pipeline, telling a Wisconsin federal court that closing the pipeline would be disastrous for the economies of the U.S. and Canada. American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, American Petroleum Institute and Association of Oil Pipe Lines' Wednesday amicus brief comes one day after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce joined with Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce Inc., the Michigan Chamber of Commerce, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce to support Enbridge's motion for partial summary judgment. Enbridge is asking the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS