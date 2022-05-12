Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Puerto Rican Insurer Sued For $38M In Quake Damage

By Riley Murdock (May 12, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Two California-based owners of an apartment complex in Puerto Rico said their insurer owes them at least $37.5 million in damages after the building was destroyed in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2020.

Debris from a 2020 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, is shown. The owners of an apartment complex in Yauco say their insurer owes them at least $37.5 million in damages after the quake destroyed their building. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

The apartment complex for elderly, disabled and low-income residents in Yauco, Puerto Rico, was uninhabitable after the earthquake, according to the complaint filed in Puerto Rico federal court Wednesday. Two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!