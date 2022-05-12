Puerto Rican Insurer Sued For $38M In Quake Damage

By Riley Murdock (May 12, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Two California-based owners of an apartment complex in Puerto Rico said their insurer owes them at least $37.5 million in damages after the building was destroyed in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake in 2020. Debris from a 2020 earthquake in Yauco, Puerto Rico, is shown. The owners of an apartment complex in Yauco say their insurer owes them at least $37.5 million in damages after the quake destroyed their building. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti) The apartment complex for elderly, disabled and low-income residents in Yauco, Puerto Rico, was uninhabitable after the earthquake, according to the complaint filed in Puerto Rico federal court Wednesday. Two...

