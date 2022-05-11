En Banc 9th Circ. Won't Rethink LA's Flavored Tobacco Ban

By Dave Simpson (May 11, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit declined Wednesday to reconsider a panel's March decision backing Los Angeles County's ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, declining a bid from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and two other companies for an en banc rehearing. U.S. Circuit Judge Ryan D. Nelson, who dissented in the 2-1 panel decision upholding the ban, voted to grant an en banc rehearing, but the panel majority voted to deny the rehearing and none of the other judges in the Ninth Circuit requested a vote on the matter. In a one-page order, the appellate court rejected last month's bid for a...

