Risks Of Web Scraping Loosen In Wake Of 9th Circ. Ruling

By Ben Kochman (May 13, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit's recent finding that harvesting data from public websites is likely not a federal crime will make it easier for entities to engage in the popular practice, but other key challenges to data "scraping" remain to be hashed out in civil litigation. The appeals court's April statement that scraping data in bulk from public LinkedIn profiles likely does not breach the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act follows a June 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that curbed the scope of the computer crime law — a decision that the appellate judges said "reinforced" their finding in favor of job-search startup...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS