Smartsheet Class Counsel Nab $6.1M In Fees For $26.2M Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 12, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who represented investors in work collaboration software company Smartsheet Inc. will receive nearly $6.2 million after brokering the $26.2 million settlement of the investors' claims they were duped into selling Smartsheet shares to private equity firms before the company went public. In an order filed Wednesday in Seattle federal court, U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez granted the investors' motion for attorney fees in the proposed class action, finding that the sum was fair "given the exceptional results obtained for the settlement class in the form of significant monetary relief; the complexity of the issues presented in the litigation; the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS