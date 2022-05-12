Chief Seattle's Duwamish Tribe Sues DOI For Recognition

By Andrew Westney (May 12, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Duwamish Tribe has sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in Washington federal court over its denial of federal recognition to the tribe, saying the department's position disregards the tribe's long history of recognition by the federal government and tramples on its constitutional rights. The DOI has declined to recognize the Duwamish Tribe for decades — culminating in a 2019 decision to deny recognition — despite Congress, federal courts and the executive branch treating the tribe as a sovereign government since Chief Seattle signed the 1855 Treaty of Point Elliott with the federal government, the tribe said in its complaint Wednesday....

