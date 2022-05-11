J&J Ch. 11 Talc Claimants Get Nod For 3rd Circ. Appeal

By Vince Sullivan (May 11, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Claimants of Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy talc unit received approval Wednesday from the Third Circuit Court of Appeals to skip an intervening appellate level and bring their appeal of a bankruptcy court order denying their motions to dismiss the debtor's Chapter 11 case directly to the circuit court. U.S. Circuit Court Judge David J. Porter issued the order granting the motion for direct appeal filed by the official committee of talc claimants in the Chapter 11 case of LTL Management LLC as well as some individual talc plaintiffs who said the bankruptcy court recognized the need for speed in addressing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS