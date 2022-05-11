Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SEC Slams Priest For 'Galling' New Fraud Trial Bid

By Brian Dowling (May 11, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest's request for a new trial on claims he ran a short-and-distort scheme shows "galling" contempt for the jury's verdict and court's judgment, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday.

The SEC asked the court to deny a bid by investment adviser the Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson to redo his trial on civil securities fraud charges. The jury found the priest liable for false statements about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. and another company but cleared him of an overarching fraud scheme charge and an Investment Advisors Act violation.

Lemelson's "contempt for this proceeding, the jury's verdict, and the court's final judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!