SEC Slams Priest For 'Galling' New Fraud Trial Bid

By Brian Dowling (May 11, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Greek Orthodox priest's request for a new trial on claims he ran a short-and-distort scheme shows "galling" contempt for the jury's verdict and court's judgment, the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday. The SEC asked the court to deny a bid by investment adviser the Rev. Emmanuel Lemelson to redo his trial on civil securities fraud charges. The jury found the priest liable for false statements about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. and another company but cleared him of an overarching fraud scheme charge and an Investment Advisors Act violation. Lemelson's "contempt for this proceeding, the jury's verdict, and the court's final judgment...

