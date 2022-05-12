Draft FCC Rule Floated To Subsidize Wi-Fi On School Buses

By Christopher Cole (May 12, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is weighing a plan to allow the use of federal subsidies to pay for Wi-Fi on school buses as one way to remedy the so-called "homework gap" facing students who lack internet access. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel on Wednesday circulated a draft declaratory ruling with commissioners to add wireless internet access on school buses to the E-Rate program, which helps schools and libraries obtain affordable broadband. Rosenworcel unveiled the proposal during a meeting of the National Coalition for Technology in Education & Training. Putting the draft on circulation means it could be adopted without further debate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS