Building Codes At Root Of Fla. Insurance Market Problems

By Shawn Rice (May 20, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT) -- Florida's special session this month is expected to address major issues hitting the state's insurance market hard, with one area of focus on how changes to building codes for properties in the state could positively affect homeowners' premiums and insurer concerns. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis convened the special session, asking lawmakers to address litigation reform and reinsurance, but he also included another growing problem that influences both: building codes. The Surfside condominium collapse in June 2021, which left 98 people dead, and so-called roofing schemes — that some in the industry say crowd the courts with insurance-related litigation — have lawmakers...

