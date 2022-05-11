'Coin Signals' Trader Gets 3½ Years For $5M Crypto Fraud

By Pete Brush (May 11, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced a college dropout from Rhode Island to 3½ years in prison Wednesday for holding himself out as a crypto-trading whiz under the name "Coin Signals" and blowing millions of dollars of capital belonging to strangers he met online. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan also ordered defendant Jeremy Spence, 25, to make $2.8 million of restitution and directed him to surrender to custody on Sept. 19. "The thing I was struck by was the stupidity of the people you gulled into investing with you," Judge Kaplan told Spence. "There are real-life consequences to these shenanigans —...

