Bookie Says Role In Gambling Ring Doesn't Merit Prison

By Ivan Moreno (May 12, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Chicago man who pled guilty to participating in a lucrative, multistate illegal betting operation has asked a federal judge for probation, saying the small role he played in the enterprise was driven by a "crippling" lifelong gambling addiction. Vasilios Prassas pled guilty in March to conspiring to conduct an illegal gambling business with Vincent Del Giudice, who prosecutors called the leader of an operation that once generated upwards of $136 million. Prassas acknowledged in his sentencing memo on Tuesday that his offense was serious but "not one requiring a custodial component," saying he also was "victimized by the operation."...

