'Mickey' Singer Owns Recordings' Copyright, 9th Circ. Affirms

By Hailey Konnath (May 11, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Toni Basil, the singer behind the hit song "Mickey," is the sole owner of the copyright for the recordings on her 1981 album, the Ninth Circuit affirmed Wednesday, finding that Basil seems to have "primarily wielded creative control" and that a producer involved in the project was not a co-author. The three-judge panel agreed with a California federal court, which held that recording company Radialchoice Ltd.'s successor-in-interest had not shown that the 10 tracks on the "Word of Mouth" album constituted "joint work" under the Copyright Act. Basil, whose legal name is Antonia Basilotta, appears to be the creative force behind...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS