Ex-USGA Worker Sentenced To Prison In $3.3M Ticket Scam

By Max Jaeger (May 12, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT) -- A former United States Golf Association employee was sentenced to more than a year in prison and three years of supervised release on Wednesday for embezzling millions of dollars in U.S. Open tickets and selling them to ticket brokers at a discount. U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson also ordered defendant Robert Fryer, 40, to forfeit the $1.2 million he made selling the passes and pay the USGA restitution totaling the tickets' $3.3 million face value. Prosecutors previously put that total closer to $3.7 million. The court heeded Fryer and the government's requests for a downward departure from the 33 to...

