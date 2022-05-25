Testing Lab Drops Poaching Claims Against Exec

By Silvia Martelli (May 25, 2022, 3:03 PM BST) -- A private laboratory that processes COVID-19 antigen tests for Britain's health service has agreed to drop its lawsuit against a director and his partner for allegedly helping to set up a competing lab while giving out discounted tests in return for benefits. Master Mark Robert Gidden signed off Source BioScience UK Ltd.'s decision in a High Court order filed May 11, which has now been made public, to cease pursuing its lawsuit accusing Russell Wheatcroft of breaching his employment contract and fiduciary duties. The lab had accused the chief operating officer of giving a "head start and competitive advantage" to Aid Genomics...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS