Drugmaker Can't Pause Royalty Suit Amid Appeal

By Sophia Dourou (May 23, 2022, 12:06 PM BST) -- GW Pharma has lost its fight to temporarily halt a Japanese rival's lawsuit seeking to collect allegedly unpaid royalties for a seizure treatment based on patents they own jointly while the British drugmaker appeals a decision allowing the dispute to proceed in England. Ian Karet, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court, rejected GW Pharma's request that litigation brought by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. be paused while it appealed the judge's decision that the English courts have jurisdiction over the dispute. Judge Karet's May 11 judgment has now been made public. Judge Karet rejected GW's argument it would prejudice...

