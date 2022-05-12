Cooley-Led Blockchain Data Biz Chainalysis Worth $8.6B

By Charlie Innis (May 12, 2022, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Chainalysis, a blockchain data and software provider advised by Cooley LLP, vaulted to an $8.6 billion valuation in its latest funding round and is now one of the largest software-as-a-service businesses in the cryptocurrency space, the company said Thursday. The company nabbed $170 million in a Series F that was led by GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund. Other investors participating in the financing include Accel, Blackstone, Dragoneer, FundersClub, the Bank of New York Mellon and Emergence Capital, according to the announcement. Chainalysis provides cryptocurrency-related data, software, services, and research to government agencies, exchanges, financial institutions and cybersecurity companies, according to its...

