Real Estate PE Firm Titan Lands $122M For New Fund

By Faith Williams (May 12, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Titan Development, a real estate development and private equity firm, said Thursday it wrapped up a $122 million fund, with plans to invest in multifamily and industrial projects in the Southwest. Titan Development Real Estate Fund III was able to close in three months, and about 80% of the firm's previous investors contributed to Fund III, along with new investors, according to the announcement. "The speed at which we raised Fund III demonstrates that our investment thesis is highly attractive to investors," Kevin Reid, a partner at Titan Development, said in the announcement. "It also confirms that our strategy of identifying...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS