Federal Employees' Vaccine Mandate Claims Tossed

By Rae Ann Varona (May 12, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday dismissed arguments from 18 federal employees claiming they risk losing their jobs for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, saying they filed their lawsuit too early because their vaccine exemption applications are still being processed. In her ruling granting the government's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said that because the religious exemption requests are still pending, the employees' claims that the federal vaccination mandate infringed on their religious freedoms by making them choose between being vaccinated and keeping their jobs were speculative and based on contingencies and thus were not ripe....

