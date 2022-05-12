Yukos Shareholders Were Oligarchs' 'Proxies,' Russia Says

By Caleb Symons (May 12, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Records uncovered during Dutch litigation offer new evidence that three former shareholders of the now-defunct Yukos Oil Co. were controlled by Russian oligarchs, meaning they should not have won arbitration awards totaling $50 billion, Russia told a D.C. federal court Wednesday. The records show the ex-shareholders served as "offshore proxies" for seven Russian oligarchs who secretly governed their business decisions, according to Russia, which wants the court to toss the shareholders' suit seeking to enforce their hefty awards. That evidence, including a 2003 deal giving business magnate Platon Lebedev voting rights over the shareholders' Yukos investment, supports the Kremlin's claim that...

