Exxon Fights Santa Barbara's Rejection Of Oil Trucking Plan

By Linda Chiem (May 12, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. accused Santa Barbara officials of arbitrarily rejecting its plan to temporarily transport crude oil by truck, effectively barring it from restarting offshore operations that have been shuttered since a 2015 pipeline rupture, according to a California federal lawsuit filed Wednesday. The energy titan claims the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors committed a prejudicial abuse of discretion when it voted 3-2 in March to reject Exxon's application for a permit to run up to 70 trucks a day to transport crude oil from existing wells beneath three offshore platforms to a refinery facility. Exxon proposed having the oil...

