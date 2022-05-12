5th Circ. Sends FERC Oil Pipeline Rate Policy Fight To DC

By Keith Goldberg (May 12, 2022, 5:22 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday transferred to the D.C. Circuit a challenge to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's backtracking on a revised rate-setting policy for oil and liquids pipelines. Pipeline companies, along with industry group the Association of Oil Pipe Lines, are challenging FERC's January reversal of a December 2020 order that set a new oil pipeline index rate for the next five years, which allowed pipeline companies to increase their rates subject to caps based on an adjusted index of industrywide cost changes instead of making formal rate increase applications with the agency. But a Fifth Circuit panel on Wednesday...

