Ga. Judge Says Alcohol, Stress Drove Gun Incident

By Rosie Manins (May 12, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- A suspended chief magistrate judge in northeast Georgia says he can't remember much of an October incident in which he allegedly aimed a loaded rifle at a sheriff's lieutenant during a fight with his wife at their home, blaming alcohol abuse, stress and suicidal thoughts for his incapacitated state. Habersham County Magistrate Court Chief Judge Gerald W. Johnson asked the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia to consider his incapacity in its handling of related ethics charges, in a response to the charges filed in the Supreme Court of Georgia on Wednesday. Judge Johnson denied the four counts brought against him in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS