NJ COVID-19 Order Can't Save Late 'Road Rage' Crash Suit

By Bill Wichert (May 12, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A coronavirus-related order from the New Jersey Supreme Court did not give a couple an extra 56 days to bring their lawsuit over a car crash allegedly followed by a physical assault, a state appeals court ruled Thursday in finding that the complaint must be dismissed as too late. The appellate panel said Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham "misinterpreted" the justices' second omnibus order in that regard when he rejected defendant Kevin Babilonia's bid to throw out the suit over a collision on Nov. 21, 2018, from Michael and Barbara Sutton on the grounds that its filing on Dec. 23,...

