4th Circ. Erases Order Granting Detainees New Bond Hearings

By Alyssa Aquino (May 12, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit erased a lower court injunction requiring the Baltimore Immigration Court to conduct new bond hearings for detainees who say their first hearings were flawed, ruling Thursday that federal judges are barred from entering classwide injunctions over immigration bond hearings. An appeals panel found that the Immigration and Nationality Act's Section 1252(f)(1), which "expressly" bars federal courts from enjoining on a class basis how the federal government wields its detention powers, covers how the federal government conducts bond hearings. As such, U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake had no authority to grant a class of detainees new bond hearings in...

