Citigroup Names New Chief Compliance Officer

By Al Barbarino (May 12, 2022, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Citigroup Inc. confirmed Thursday that the bank has promoted Tom Anderson to be its top compliance official, a move that comes as his predecessor Mary McNiff steps away from the role following a $400 million 2020 settlement with U.S. financial regulators. Anderson, currently the compliance chief in Citi's personal banking and wealth management division, will begin the new role on June 1, a Citi spokesperson said. Anderson rejoined Citi last summer after serving as chief compliance officer of consumer and community banking at JPMorgan Chase for more than seven years, according to a statement provided by the spokesperson. He has played...

