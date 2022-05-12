Fed. Circ. Says LabCorp Missed Chance To Move Patent Row

By Jasmin Jackson (May 12, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday held LabCorp can't get a shot at transferring Ravgen's patent suit over diagnostics technology out of the Western District of Texas and over to California, agreeing with U.S. District Judge Alan Albright's finding that LabCorp missed the Waco Division's filing deadline. A three-judge panel said in an order that it won't force the Texas judge to let Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings file a transfer motion in a patent suit lodged against it by Ravgen Inc., which accuses LabCorp of poaching biotechnology that detects genetic disorders like chromosomal abnormalities and mutations. Last January, Judge Albright denied...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS