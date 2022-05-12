Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Opens Path To Revive Death Suit Against U. Nurse

By Bill Wichert (May 12, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit cleared a path Thursday for a father to possibly amend his dismissed lawsuit against a Bloomsburg University nurse over her alleged misdiagnosis of his son, a diabetic who later died, with a three-judge panel split over whether the complaint made out a "state-created danger" claim.

In a nonprecedential opinion, the majority said U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson last year properly tossed that claim against nurse Laura Wolfe in her personal capacity over the 2018 death of 18-year-old Ivan Vorobyev, a student at the Pennsylvania public university, because the judge found that it was based on her inaction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!