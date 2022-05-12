3rd Circ. Opens Path To Revive Death Suit Against U. Nurse

By Bill Wichert (May 12, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit cleared a path Thursday for a father to possibly amend his dismissed lawsuit against a Bloomsburg University nurse over her alleged misdiagnosis of his son, a diabetic who later died, with a three-judge panel split over whether the complaint made out a "state-created danger" claim. In a nonprecedential opinion, the majority said U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson last year properly tossed that claim against nurse Laura Wolfe in her personal capacity over the 2018 death of 18-year-old Ivan Vorobyev, a student at the Pennsylvania public university, because the judge found that it was based on her inaction...

