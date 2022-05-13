FisherBroyles Adds Experienced Corporate Atty In NY

By Adrian Cruz (May 13, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Virtual law firm FisherBroyles LLP announced the hiring of a New York-based partner to its corporate and mergers and acquisitions practices with over 20 years of experience working with investment banks and other financial advisors. H.H. Sean Wee joined FisherBroyles at the end of April after nearly a decade with Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. He told Law360 on Friday that he chose to make the move because the firm, which only hires attorneys at the partner level, fits the needs of his practice. "It's a full-service AmLaw 200 firm that's focused on providing senior-level attention to clients," he said. "I...

