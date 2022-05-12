FCC Turns Down Mic Maker's Bid For Vacant Channels

By Isaac Monterose (May 12, 2022, 6:48 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission won't reconsider a previous ruling that denied Shure Inc. and Sennheiser Electronic Corp. the right to reserve vacant channels in the ultra-high frequency TV bands for wireless microphones. In an order Wednesday, the FCC said that better alternatives are already being used for wireless microphones that don't impose the kind of burdens on broadcasters that reserving vacant UHF channels would inflict. For example, according to the order, the FCC allows wireless microphone licensees to use the 600 MHz duplex gap along with vacant TV channels without actually reserving them for exclusive use. Shure and Sennheiser had both...

