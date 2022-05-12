Shopify Wants Crypto Holders' Suit Over Data Breach Paused

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 12, 2022, 8:04 PM EDT) -- E-commerce venture Shopify Inc. has urged a Delaware federal judge to pause a suit brought by cryptocurrency users in four states in response to a 2020 security breach, saying another suit with similar claims has already been pending for a year. In a brief supporting a motion to stay filed Wednesday in the District of Delaware, Shopify said the Delaware case filed by Gregory Forsberg repeats the same incident and advances similar theories as a case filed earlier in California by Edward Baton. "Indeed, many of the allegations in plaintiff's complaint here are lifted verbatim — down to the footnotes — from that earlier-filed one in Baton," the brief...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS