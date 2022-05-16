Steptoe Adds Ex-Association Of American Railroads GC In DC

By Jack Rodgers (May 16, 2022, 12:23 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson LLP has expanded its transportation practice in Washington, D.C., with the former associate general counsel of the Association of American Railroads, a global institution that researches and advocates to improve the productivity of U.S. railroads, the firm recently announced. Timothy Strafford joins the firm as a partner after serving as both the associate general counsel and corporate secretary of the Association of American Railroads, according to his LinkedIn profile. He spent a decade in total with the organization, which looks to improve policy, technology and efficiency surrounding American railroads. Strafford will continue that work at Steptoe, the firm...

