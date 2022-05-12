Chicago Social Club Keeps Win In Monet Painting Dispute

By Lauraann Wood (May 12, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Union League Club of Chicago properly defeated accusations that it unlawfully went back on a $7.2 million deal to sell a Claude Monet painting to an Australian fine art company, an Illinois appellate panel determined on Thursday. A trial court correctly granted the ULC judgment over Thompson Fine Art Ltd.'s contract and fraud claims because Thompson based its allegations on statements from club representatives that couldn't reasonably be considered an offer to sell the 1872 painting, "Apple Trees in Blossom," to the company. "At best, the communications jointly could be viewed as the solicitation of an offer," the panel said....

