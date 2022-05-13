6th Circ. Says Insurers' Auto Parts Claim Came Too Late

By Matthew Perlman (May 13, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday found a company's efforts to lodge claims on behalf of eight automobile insurers for pieces of $1.2 billion in class settlements in the long-running auto parts price-fixing litigation came too late. A Sixth Circuit panel issued a published opinion rejecting an appeal from Financial Recovery Services LLC, which looked to intervene in the auto parts case in order to submit claims for settlements inked between manufacturers and a class of end-payors that includes consumers and businesses that purchased the parts or vehicles containing them. A Michigan federal court denied the intervention bid in November 2020 after finding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS