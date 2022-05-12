9th Circ. Backs Block Of Ariz. Mining Project Waste Site

By Clark Mindock (May 12, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday affirmed an Arizona federal court's ruling that blocked a major copper mining project in the state, finding mining law does not permit contentious plans to dump nearly 2 billion tons of waste in national forests. A divided three-judge panel said in its decision that U.S. District Judge James A. Soto got it right when he found that the U.S. Forest Service had inappropriately approved Rosemont Copper Co.'s mining plan of operations, which included authorizations to permanently dump waste rock on 2,447 acres of National Forest land to which the company does not hold valid mining rights....

