NYC Bus Cos. Illegally Idling Outside Schools, AG Says

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (May 12, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- New York state is suing three public school bus companies that allegedly allowed their vehicles to idle beyond the legal time limit in New York City communities of color that are already disproportionately impacted by air pollution, the attorney general's office said Thursday. Jofaz Transportation Inc., 3rd Avenue Transit Inc. and Y & M Transit Corp., which are all run by Joseph Fazzia and Joseph Fazzia Jr., are responsible for school buses idling and emitting air pollution beyond the five minutes the state allows and beyond the one-minute limit that the Big Apple imposes near schools, State Attorney General Letitia James...

