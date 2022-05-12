Calif. Assembly OKs Cap Hike On Medical Malpractice Awards

By Ben Zigterman (May 12, 2022, 7:50 PM EDT) -- California's Assembly approved a bill Thursday that would raise the state's cap on pain-and-suffering damages in medical malpractice cases for the first time in 47 years. The Assembly voted 60-0 to send Assembly Bill 35 to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has pledged to sign it. The state Senate approved the bill 37-1 last week. The bill would raise the state's cap on noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering from $250,000 to $350,000, with annual $40,000 increases for 10 years up to $750,000. Wrongful death suits would be capped at $500,000, with $50,000 annual increases for 10 years up to $1...

