Auctioneer Says Cancer Charity To Blame For Embezzlement

By Max Jaeger (May 12, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- An auctioneer says scandal-rocked music-industry charity the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research can't blame him for poor oversight that allowed a top foundation executive to embezzle $3.7 million and filed counterclaims in Tennessee state court on Wednesday. The foundation is suing its former CEO, Melissa Goodwin — alongside consignment auction firm Executive Sports Group and its head, Darran Brown — alleging the defendants conspired in a scheme for Goodwin to steal millions in swag from T.J. Martell, including booze, concert passes and Super Bowl tickets. But Brown and ESG, which operates under the name Go Charity, say that they were...

