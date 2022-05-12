Miss. Justices Say Geico Has No Duty In Worker Crash Suit

By Ganesh Setty (May 12, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- An employee cannot gain coverage under their auto policy's uninsured motorist provisions if their at-fault employer has immunity under the state's workers' compensation law, the Mississippi Supreme Court unanimously ruled Thursday, declining to overturn precedent first established in 1993. The Mississippi high court's ruling affirmed a trial court's decision to toss the suit that Crystal and John Bufkin filed against their auto insurer, Geico Insurance Agency Inc. At issue was an insurance statute governing uninsured motorist coverage that allows an insured to recover sums that they are legally entitled to collect as damages for bodily injury or death from an operator...

