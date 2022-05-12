Judge Axes DOE Contract Workers' Vaccine Mandate Fight

By Morgan Conley (May 12, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal court has shut down a lawsuit challenging the vaccine mandates for federal workers and contractors, finding that of the hundreds of workers affiliated with a decommissioned nuclear site that sued, only a handful adequately alleged they were harmed by the order. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice dismissed with prejudice litigation filed by a group of primarily federal contractor employees whose work is tied to the U.S. Department of Energy's Hanford Site, a decommissioned nuclear production complex in Washington state. Judge Rice said in the order that 307 of the 314 plaintiffs lack...

