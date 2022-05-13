Shipwreck Battle Resurfaces After 11th Circ. Reversal

By Clark Mindock (May 13, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has revived a fight over a 16th-century French shipwreck found off the Florida coast, determining the French government can't evade U.S. jurisdiction in the dispute because it engaged in commercial activity to recover the remains. A three-judge panel said Thursday that a district court called it wrong when saying the French government was protected from a suit brought by shipwreck salvage company Global Marine Exploration Inc. under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, and that a commercial activity exception didn't apply. While the French government was arguably engaging in some activity that only a foreign sovereign would conduct —...

