Ohio Pharmacy Board Subpoena Case Returned To Trial Court

By Mike Curley (May 13, 2022, 12:45 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court has remanded to trial court a decision on whether the state's Board of Pharmacy could subpoena a cannabis cultivator in an investigation on whether it knowingly sold cannabis that was grown out of state. In an opinion filed Thursday, the panel said the trial court appears not to have considered the statutory context of the Board of Pharmacy's subpoena powers when it declined to quash its subpoena served on Standard Wellness Co. LLC. According to the opinion, the board had served a subpoena requesting documents and communications from several individuals at Standard Wellness as part of an...

