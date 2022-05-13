Surety Cos. Say Trump-Era Bond Policy Is Unlawful

By Nicole Rosenthal (May 13, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Immigration court bond servicers asked a California federal court for a second time to toss a Trump-era policy that made appealing bond breach determinations more difficult, claiming that the policy was issued by an unlawfully appointed U.S. Department of Homeland Security official. After U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis A. Westmore revived the suit from five surety companies following an amended complaint, the companies told the court that the rule — which mandates a $675 fee for challenging the government's determinations of breached bonds — needs to go because it was issued by former acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf, who has been found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS